Steelers' Antonio Brown: Snags another touchdown
Brown caught five of 11 targets for 62 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 26-14 loss to the Ravens.
Brown was again heavily involved in the game plan, but the Steelers offense consistently struggled to sustain drives against a Ravens defense that entered the game having allowed a league-low 5.1 yards per pass attempt and a sixth-ranked 9.7 yards per reception. While it's surprising that Brown has yet to crack the century mark through the first four weeks of the season, the six-time Pro-Bowler averaged over 101 receiving yards per game in 77 appearances from 2013 to 2017, making it seem as it's only a matter of time until Brown returns to posting elite yardage totals. In fact, Brown could be in store for a big day as soon as Week 5, when Pittsburgh plays host to a high-scoring Atlanta squad.
