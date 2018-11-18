Steelers' Antonio Brown: Sparks comeback with 78-yard score
Brown caught five of 13 targets for 117 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-16 win over the Jaguars.
Brown and the Steelers offense were frustrated by a talented Jacksonville secondary for most of the afternoon, but the star wide receiver got free for a 78-yard touchdown late in the third quarter. That play sparked an unlikely comeback, which saw Pittsburgh score 20 unanswered points in the final 16:17. With 11 touchdowns this season -- including at least one in each of the past eight games -- Brown's showing why he's routinely in the conversation for best wide receiver in the game. He'll face the Broncos on the road in Week 12.
More News
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Finds end zone again in Week 10 win•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Cited for speeding charge•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Touchdown streak at six games•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Scores twice in win•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Scores game-winning TD late•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Finds end zone twice in Week 5 win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Nobody expected Phillip Lindsay to be the best rookie running back in Denver this season, but...