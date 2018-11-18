Steelers' Antonio Brown: Sparks comeback with 78-yard score

Brown caught five of 13 targets for 117 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-16 win over the Jaguars.

Brown and the Steelers offense were frustrated by a talented Jacksonville secondary for most of the afternoon, but the star wide receiver got free for a 78-yard touchdown late in the third quarter. That play sparked an unlikely comeback, which saw Pittsburgh score 20 unanswered points in the final 16:17. With 11 touchdowns this season -- including at least one in each of the past eight games -- Brown's showing why he's routinely in the conversation for best wide receiver in the game. He'll face the Broncos on the road in Week 12.