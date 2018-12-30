Steelers' Antonio Brown: Status trending down for Week 17

Brown (knee) was unable to practice Saturday and is being viewed as a game-time decision Sunday against the Bengals, but the Steelers aren't optimistic about the wideout's chances of playing, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Though he turned in a huge game against the Saints last week (14 receptions for 185 yards and two scores), Brown's knee apparently didn't respond well to playing on turf. He's battling soreness in the knee that prevented him from logging any reps Wednesday through Saturday, a troubling development with the Steelers' playoff hopes hanging in the balance. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Steelers will re-evaluate Brown during a pregame warmup early Sunday before reaching a decision on his status. An official call on that front will be made when the team releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 4:25 p.m. EST kickoff.