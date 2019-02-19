Steelers' Antonio Brown: Still wants trade after meeting
Brown tweeted Tuesday about his meeting with Steelers owner Art Rooney II, saying they've cleared the air on several issues but both agree it's time for a parting of ways.
Brown is mending fences in the sense that he doesn't want to leave Pittsburgh on a sour note, and yet his words leaves little doubt the trade request remains in place. The tweet also implies the Steelers intend to honor that request, though they'll surely expect a considerable return in exchange for one of the best wide receivers in NFL history. The situation could become a bit more complicated if Brown expects his next team to adjust his contract, which has three seasons and approximately $39 million remaining. Regardless, the Steelers will be stuck with a dead cap charge of $21.12 million -- the value of Brown's remaining bonus prorations. The team presumably intends to find a deal before March 17, at which point Brown is owed a $2.5 million roster bonus. Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert and team executive Omar Kahn are also on board with the plan to trade Brown, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.
