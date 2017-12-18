Steelers' Antonio Brown: Suffers partial calf tear

Brown has a partially torn calf muscle and isn't expected to play in Week 16 against the Texans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Brown left Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Patriots early in the second quarter and was taken to the hospital, finishing with two catches for 24 yards on three targets. X-rays revealed that he avoided any broken bones, but it nonetheless seems he suffered a fairly serious injury. The initial report suggests the Steelers expect him to miss Week 16 and possibly Week 17, before returning for the start of the playoffs. While another loss could drop them out of the No. 2 seed, the Steelers probably feel good about their chances to beat the Texans (Week 16) and Browns (Week 17), with or without their top wideout in the lineup.