Steelers' Antonio Brown: Suits up Sunday

Brown (calf/illness) is listed as active for Sunday's divisional-round playoff game against the Jaguars, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

He'll give it a go, as expected, but Schefter also reports that Brown's calf -- which he injured on Dec. 17 -- is "not close to 100 percent" at this stage. Moreover, cold weather at Pittsburgh's Heinz Field on Sunday is another variable that could impact Brown, who is bouncing back from a partially torn left calf muscle. The wideout's mere presence on the field will give the Jaguars coaching staff something to think about, but it remains to be seen how effective the NFL's regular-season leader in receiving yardage (1,533 in 14 games) will be in his return to action after missing the Steelers' last two games. If Brown ends up limited at all Sunday, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Martavis Bryant would be in line for added looks, though Jacksonville's tough pass defense could lead to a heavy dose of running back Le'Veon Bell, in any case.