Steelers' Antonio Brown: Takes field Monday
Brown, who sat out the Steelers' preseason finale, was at practice Monday, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
That's more than can be said of star running back Le'Veon Bell, who has yet to sign his franchise tag with the Steelers. While Bell's situation hasn't been settled, Brown signed an extension with the Steelers last February that ensures he'll remain a centerpiece of the team's offense for the foreseeable future.
