Steelers' Antonio Brown: Targeted 17 times
Brown grabbed nine of 17 passes for 67 yards during Sunday's 42-37 loss to Kansas City.
Brown was targeted a whopping 17 times, but was kept mostly in check by Kansas City's defense. Frustrations boiled over as Brown could be seen arguing with his offensive coordinator. It shows how dominant Brown is that tempers can fly after back-to-back nine-catch games.
