Steelers' Antonio Brown: Targets return in playoffs

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport indicated Sunday that the Steelers expect Brown, who is out this week with what is described as a calf strain, to be back in form "by the time they take the field in the playoffs whether or not that is the first round or whether or not they get a bye."

Rapoport goes on to suggest that the wideout's injury is thought to be minor enough that Brown could play in Week 17, if needed, but the plan is to hold him out, with the postseason in mind. Rapoport's report is more optimistic than the take ESPN's Adam Schefter has relayed, one which implies that Brown is not a lock to be ready in advance of the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs. In either scenario, however, it's assumed that Brown won't play in the Steelers' regular-season finale against Cleveland next weekend.