Steelers' Antonio Brown: Team likely to hear trade offers

The Steelers are expected to consider trade inquiries about Brown (knee) from other teams this offseason, sources tell Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The news isn't especially surprising after coach Mike Tomlin acknowledged Wednesday that he hasn't spoken with Brown since he was made inactive ahead of the Steelers' season finale against the Bengals over the weekend. While Brown was listed as unavailable due to ankle issue, earlier reports suggested that the inactive status may have been attributed to the wideout getting in a confrontation with a teammate Jan. 2 and subsequently skipping all other team activities prior to gameday. With Brown's communication with the organization seemingly on shaky ground, the Steelers may have some motivation to cash out on an elite talent before that relationship frays further. Any trade that materializes would likely happen in March before the third day of the new league year, when Brown would be due a $2.5 million roster bonus.