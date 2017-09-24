Steelers' Antonio Brown: Tops 100 yards with a touchdown
Brown hauled in 10 of 14 targets for 110 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-17 overtime loss at Chicago.
Brown was the only Pittsburgh player to get much going in a tame performance for this normally explosive offense. His seven-yard touchdown involved catching the ball against off coverage and beating the defender one-on-one to stretch the ball across the plane. With 354 receiving yards in his first three games, Brown has lived up to his status as the top wide receiver off most boards despite failing to get into the end zone until this one.
