Steelers' Antonio Brown: Touchdown streak at six games

Brown caught five of 11 targets for 42 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-16 win over the Ravens.

Brown stretched his touchdown streak to six games with a six-yard score in the second quarter. He's operated below his lofty usual standards with only two triple-digit yardage performances thus far this season, but Brown's made up for that lack of yardage with nine touchdowns. Brown and the Steelers will have a quick turnaround with the Panthers coming to town Thursday in Week 10.