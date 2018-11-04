Steelers' Antonio Brown: Touchdown streak at six games
Brown caught five of 11 targets for 42 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-16 win over the Ravens.
Brown stretched his touchdown streak to six games with a six-yard score in the second quarter. He's operated below his lofty usual standards with only two triple-digit yardage performances thus far this season, but Brown's made up for that lack of yardage with nine touchdowns. Brown and the Steelers will have a quick turnaround with the Panthers coming to town Thursday in Week 10.
More News
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Scores twice in win•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Scores game-winning TD late•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Finds end zone twice in Week 5 win•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Snags another touchdown•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Scores in win over Bucs•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Will be at team facility Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...