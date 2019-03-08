Steelers' Antonio Brown: Trade to Bills imminent

The Steelers are drawing close to a deal that will send Brown to the Bills, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The specifics of the trade have yet to be reported, but it appears as though sophomore quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills offense will have a new No. 1 receiving threat in 2019-20. The Steelers were ultimately unable to ship Brown out of the AFC, but they were able to avoid sending him to a divisional foe.