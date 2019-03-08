Steelers' Antonio Brown: Trade to Bills imminent
The Steelers are drawing close to a deal that will send Brown to the Bills, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The specifics of the trade have yet to be reported, but it appears as though sophomore quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills offense will have a new No. 1 receiving threat in 2019-20. The Steelers were ultimately unable to ship Brown out of the AFC, but they were able to avoid sending him to a divisional foe.
More News
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Should be traded soon•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Not lacking for suitors•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Not getting interest from 49ers yet•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Already drawing interest•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Won't come cheap in trade•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Still wants trade after meeting•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Combine notes for every NFC team
Jamey Eisenberg brings you Fantasy Football news from the NFC teams at the NFL Combine, including...
-
Ranking free agents, cap casualties
Le'Veon Bell and Tevin Coleman are just two of several players who could be changing teams...
-
Best landing spot for Nick Foles
Nick Foles might not be a big-name Fantasy quarterback, but if he winds up with the team he's...
-
Free agent and cap casualties list
Here's our up-to-date list of free agents and potential salary-cap cuts that will impact your...
-
Conner, JuJu ready to star for Steelers
With Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown leaving Pittsburgh, the Steelers will have new stars in...
-
Best landing spot for Le'Veon Bell
Where will Le'Veon Bell keep first-round Fantasy value? Dave Richard has some ideas.