Steelers' Antonio Brown: Tramples Titans secondary in win
Brown brought in 10 of 13 targets for 144 yards and three touchdowns in Thursday's 40-17 win over the Titans. He also fumbled once but it was recovered.
After disappointing fantasy owners just four days prior with a lackluster showing against a beatable Colts secondary, Brown more than made up for it versus the Titans. He got his barrage started early with a 41-yard scoring reception to cap off the Steelers' first possession, subsequently added a leaping five-yard touchdown catch and an acrobatic 10-yard, one-handed end-zone grab in which he trapped the ball against his helmet in the second half. It was Brown's first multi-touchdown game of 2017 and his first 100-yard effort since Week 6 against the Chiefs, snapping a three-game stretch in which he'd registered no more than 70 receiving yards. He'll look to put together another spectacular effort against a vulnerable Packers secondary in Week 12.
