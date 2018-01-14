Steelers' Antonio Brown: Two scores, 132 receiving yards in playoff loss

Brown totaled 132 yards and two touchdowns on seven receptions in Sunday's 45-42 AFC divisional-round loss to Jacksonville.

Targeted 11 times, Brown showed no signs of the calf injury he suffered in Week 15, scoring Pittsburgh's first touchdown of the game. He added his second score on an incredible fourth-down catch as he fell backwards in the end zone. Given his outstanding performance this season, there's no reason to think that Brown won't continue to be among the league's elite wide receivers in 2018.