Steelers' Antonio Brown: Two scores, 132 receiving yards in playoff loss
Brown totaled 132 yards and two touchdowns on seven receptions in Sunday's 45-42 AFC divisional-round loss to Jacksonville.
Targeted 11 times, Brown showed no signs of the calf injury he suffered in Week 15, scoring Pittsburgh's first touchdown of the game. He added his second score on an incredible fourth-down catch as he fell backwards in the end zone. Given his outstanding performance this season, there's no reason to think that Brown won't continue to be among the league's elite wide receivers in 2018.
More News
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Suits up Sunday•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: 'Not close to 100 percent,' but in line to play•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Listed as questionable, expected to play Sunday•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Under the weather•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Practices fully Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Practices fully Monday•
-
Divisional round injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
Turner heads to Carolina to save Cam
In a look back at Norv Turner's last 12 years as a playcaller, Dave Richard draws conclusions...
-
Who helped you win in 2017?
Todd Gurley was the biggest winner for Fantasy owners in 2017, but he wasn't the only running...
-
Fantasy football playoff rankings update
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Pick Brady, Jones
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...
-
Divisional round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the divisional...