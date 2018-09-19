Steelers' Antonio Brown: Will be at team facility Wednesday
Brown will be present at the Steelers' facility Wednesday as the team begins preparation for its Week 3 matchup with the Buccaneers, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Brown's relationship with the Pittsburgh brass was called into question after he wasn't in attendance Monday for a team meeting and film-review session. He also posted a comment on his personal Twitter account that same day, which seemed to suggest he would be receptive to a trade. On Tuesday, Brown's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, released a statement through Adam Schefter of ESPN denying that the wideout had any interest in being traded, while also adding that Brown was absent from the team Monday to address a personal matter. Head coach Mike Tomlin met with Brown on Tuesday, and while the details of their conversation aren't known, it appears the six-time Pro Bowler has no intention of staying away from the team. Despite the Steelers' tumultuous start to the season, Brown remains an elite fantasy option, even if his 18 receptions for 160 yards and a touchdown through two games register as somewhat of a disappointment.
