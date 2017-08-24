Steelers' Antonio Brown: Will play Saturday versus Colts

Brown will make his preseason debut during Saturday's preseason game against the Colts, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Brown did not suit up for either of the Steelers' first two preseason games as the team elected not to risk their No. 1 receiver's health. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will also make his preseason debut Saturday, but the amount of playing time the duo will see remains unclear at this point. Brown will continue to serve as the primary weapon in the Steelers' wide receiver corps, while Martavis Bryant, Eli Rogers, Sammie Coates and rookie Juju Smith-Schuster (knee) battle for targets behind the veteran.