Steelers' Antonio Brown: Will test out toe in pregame workouts
Brown, who is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Bengals, plans to test out his injured toe in warmups before the Steelers render a decision on his status, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
It appears the Steelers are treating Brown as a game-time decision, putting the wideout at risk of sitting out a game for the first time since the 2015 playoffs, when he sat out a divisional-round loss to the Broncos while recovering from a concussion. In the event Brown is sidelined, the Steelers would lean on some combination of JuJu Smith-Schuster, Darrius Heyward-Bey and Justin Hunter to split Brown's role, while Martavis Bryant and Eli Rogers would be used in their more traditional capacities, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. Regardless, all of those receivers would likely be in store for added involvement in the passing game if the Steelers are forced to replace Brown and his 11.4 targets per contest. Expect a decision on Brown's fate to be made approximately 90 minutes before Monday's 8:30 p.m. EST kickoff.
More News
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Game-time decision for Monday Night Football•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Status still uncertain for Monday•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Listed as questionable for Week 13•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Dealing with minor toe issue•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Schools Green Bay secondary•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Tramples Titans secondary in win•
-
Early Week 14 Waiver Wire
Doug Martin has been a disappointment all season, and his injury may have opened up an opportunity...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...