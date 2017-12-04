Steelers' Antonio Brown: Will test out toe in pregame workouts

Brown, who is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Bengals, plans to test out his injured toe in warmups before the Steelers render a decision on his status, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

It appears the Steelers are treating Brown as a game-time decision, putting the wideout at risk of sitting out a game for the first time since the 2015 playoffs, when he sat out a divisional-round loss to the Broncos while recovering from a concussion. In the event Brown is sidelined, the Steelers would lean on some combination of JuJu Smith-Schuster, Darrius Heyward-Bey and Justin Hunter to split Brown's role, while Martavis Bryant and Eli Rogers would be used in their more traditional capacities, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. Regardless, all of those receivers would likely be in store for added involvement in the passing game if the Steelers are forced to replace Brown and his 11.4 targets per contest. Expect a decision on Brown's fate to be made approximately 90 minutes before Monday's 8:30 p.m. EST kickoff.