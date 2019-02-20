Steelers' Antonio Brown: Won't be traded for a pittance

Steelers general manger Kevin Colbert said he'll try to trade Brown but won't make a deal if the offers are unsatisfactory, Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Between his age, recent antics and presumed desire for a new contract, Brown essentially has made it impossible for the Steelers to receive comparable on-field value in a trade. The team should still be able to acquire at least one early draft pick or quality player, with the option of refusing all suitors if offers are poor. Brown would then be left in a tricky situation, forced to choose between sitting out the 2019 season (with no pay) or awkwardly playing in Pittsburgh after he burnt so many bridges. Most NFL organizations will want no part of the situation, but the Steelers only need two or three teams involved to push the bidding up. Colbert expects trade discussions to begin soon, also mentioning that the team won't release Brown if no deal is found, per Bob Labriola of Steelers.com.