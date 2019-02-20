Steelers' Antonio Brown: Won't come cheap in trade

Steelers general manger Kevin Colbert said Wednesday that he'll try to trade Brown this offseason but won't make a deal if the offers from interested parties are unsatisfactory, Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Between his age, recent antics and presumed desire for a new contract, Brown essentially has made it impossible for the Steelers to receive comparable on-field value in a trade. The team should still be able to acquire at least one early draft pick or a quality player in exchange, with the option of refusing all suitors if the offers are poor. Brown would then be left in a tricky situation, forced to choose between sitting out the 2019 season (with no pay) or awkwardly playing in Pittsburgh after he burnt so many bridges. Most NFL organizations will want no part of the situation, but the Steelers only need two or three teams involved in discussions to push the bidding up. Colbert expects trade talks to begin soon and mentioned that the team won't release Brown if no deal is found, per Bob Labriola of the Steelers' official site.