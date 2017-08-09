Steelers' Antonio Brown: Won't play Friday
Brown is not slated to play in Friday's preseason opener against the Giants, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
The same applies to QB Ben Roethlisberger, with the Steelers of no mind to risk the health of the franchise's marquee offensive players on Friday. Meanwhile, star running back Le'Veon Bell is away from the team due a contract impasse.
