Play

Steelers' Antonio Brown: Won't play Friday

Brown is not slated to play in Friday's preseason opener against the Giants, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

The same applies to QB Ben Roethlisberger, with the Steelers of no mind to risk the health of the franchise's marquee offensive players on Friday. Meanwhile, star running back Le'Veon Bell is away from the team due a contract impasse.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories