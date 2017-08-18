Play

Steelers' Antonio Brown: Won't play Sunday

Brown will not play in Sunday's preseason game against the Falcons, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Brown will join quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in sitting out Sunday's contest. The wideout didn't feature in the Steelers' preseason opener either, so it wouldn't be surprising if he uses next week's meeting with the Colts to get his lone taste of game action prior to the regular season.

