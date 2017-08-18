Steelers' Antonio Brown: Won't play Sunday
Brown will not play in Sunday's preseason game against the Falcons, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Brown will join quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in sitting out Sunday's contest. The wideout didn't feature in the Steelers' preseason opener either, so it wouldn't be surprising if he uses next week's meeting with the Colts to get his lone taste of game action prior to the regular season.
More News
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Won't play Friday•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Signs new five-year contract with Steelers•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Nearing new deal with Steelers•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Limited to 77 yards in AFC championship loss•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Tallies 108 yards receiving in divisional-round win•
-
Steelers' Antonio Brown: Scores two touchdowns in win over Dolphins•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
How to draft Elliott and win
A six-game suspension shouldn't stop you from drafting Ezekiel Elliott in 2017. You just have...
-
Will Winston regress like Bortles?
Jameis Winston is a favorite breakout pick for many, but Heath Cummings says there are warning...
-
Podcast: Wide receivers preview
Is wide receiver a deep position this year or is it one you need to prioritize early in your...
-
Regression WRs: Back to Pack
Heath Cummings looks at eight wide receivers who look like they have touchdown regression coming...
-
Beckham No. 1 overall in mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently took part in a 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft, and it started with...