Steelers' Antonio Brown: Won't play Thursday

Brown (quad) won't play Thursday against the Packers, the Steelers' official site reports.

The same likely applies to several other key Pittsburgh veterans, but the decision to sit Brown on Thursday is an easy one, after he limped off the practice field Monday. Though the star wideout is said to be fine, there's no reason to push him to play in a meaninglessness game at this stage.

