Steelers' Antonio Brown: Won't return to Sunday's game

Brown is headed to the hospital to have his left calf injury further evaluated.

As a result, Brown will not return to Sunday's game and the fact that he has been taken to the hospital suggests that the wideout's status for next Monday's game against the Texans could be in danger. In Brown's absence, the Steelers' Week 15 wideout corps will be headed by Martavis Bryant, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Eli Rogers.