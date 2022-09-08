Maulet (hamstring) was not listed on the Steelers' injury report Wednesday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Maulet has been considered day-to-day since he suffered a hamstring injury during practice in mid-August, but he looks to be fully healthy once more given his absence from Pittsburgh's first injury report of the 2022 regular season. The 29-year-old cornerback recorded a career-high 47 tackles and one pass defended over 16 games with the team last season, and he should fill in behind Ahkello Witherspoon and Cameron Sutton during the Steelers' season opener against Cincinnati on Sunday.
