Maulet is considered day-to-day after sustaining a hamstring injury at practice Tuesday, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Maulet was productive during Saturday's preseason opener against Seattle, racking up five solo tackles, including two tackles for losses. However, it's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Saturday's preseason matchup against Jacksonville following his ankle injury. If Maulet is back to full health in time for the regular season, he's not expected to take on a starting role but should be able to earn increased playing time in 2022 since Joe Haden is no longer with the team.
