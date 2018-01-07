Steelers' Arthur Moats: Records first tackle since week 14
Moats, who recorded one tackle (solo) in the Week 17 win over the Browns, finished the 2017 season with eight tackles (six solo) in 14 games.
Moats failed to record a sack this season, the first time he has done so since joining the Steelers in 2014, and his eight tackles were his fewest in his eight-year career. An unrestricted free agent, Moats be looking for a new team next season, as the Steelers are deep at the linebacker position.
More News
-
Steelers' Arthur Moats: One tackle Sunday•
-
Steelers' Arthur Moats: Records sack in win•
-
Steelers' Arthur Moats: Plays 33 defensive snaps Monday•
-
Steelers' Arthur Moats: Leaves with injured chest on Sunday•
-
Steelers' Arthur Moats: Records sack and fumble recovery in win•
-
OLB Arthur Moats says he's re-signing with Steelers•
-
Wild Card Round Injury Updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
NFL Playoff Fantasy: Surprising top QB
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
Wild Card round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the four games during...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...