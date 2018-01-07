Moats, who recorded one tackle (solo) in the Week 17 win over the Browns, finished the 2017 season with eight tackles (six solo) in 14 games.

Moats failed to record a sack this season, the first time he has done so since joining the Steelers in 2014, and his eight tackles were his fewest in his eight-year career. An unrestricted free agent, Moats be looking for a new team next season, as the Steelers are deep at the linebacker position.