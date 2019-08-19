Steelers' Artie Burns: Back in action Saturday
Burns (groin) started at cornerback and recorded one tackle in Saturday's preseason game against the Chiefs.
Burns had been nursing a groin injury for a couple weeks, but it looks like he is back to full strength after playing 48 snaps in Saturday's game.
