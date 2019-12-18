Play

Burns (illness) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Burns has missed the last four games, with the first two being attributed to a knee injury and the latter two chalked up to healthy scratches. The 2016 first-round pick mainly plays on special teams but has made one start at cornerback this season. If he's unable to play Sunday against the Jets, it shouldn't shake up the Steelers' defensive dynamic.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories