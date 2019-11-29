Play

Burns (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports.

Burns missed last week's win over the Bengals and began the week not practicing, but he was able to put in a full practice Friday. The 24-year-old appears on track to play Week 13, but his status will officially remain up in the air until gameday.

