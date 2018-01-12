Burns (knee) doesn't appear on the final injury report in advance of Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Burns hyperextended his right knee during Wednesday's practice and wasn't available to practice Thursday. However, it seems the injury proved to be relatively minor in severity, as he was then a full participant in Friday's session and has been cleared to play in Sunday's playoff game.

