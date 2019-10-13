Burns is in line to get the start at cornerback for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

This news comes on the heels of fellow cornerback Steven Nelson (groin) officially being ruled out for Sunday's game. Burns has seen just two defensive snaps to this point in the season, so it's likely he'll be tested often if he indeed gets the start. The other player in line to see more reps in Nelson's absence is Mike Hilton.