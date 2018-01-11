Burns said that he suffered a hyperextended right knee injury in Wednesday's practice, but plans to participate in Thursday's session on a limited basis, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

It was initially feared that Burns may have suffered ligament damage after sustaining the non-contact injury, but follow-up scans have apparently ruled out any structural concerns. However, it appears Burns is still battling some soreness in the knee, which could prevent him from practicing fully this week. The cornerback is still hopeful that he'll be able to play Sunday against Jacksonville, but if Burns can't go, Cameron Sutton would enter the starting ranks.