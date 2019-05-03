The Steelers aren't picking up the fifth-year option on Burns' rookie contract, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The 2016 first-round pick was a 16-game starter in 2017, but his persistent struggles in coverage last season left him on special teams for the final 10 weeks. With Joe Haden and Steven Nelson lining up outside while Mike Hilton mans the slot, Burns figures to enter training camp as no better than the No. 4 option at cornerback, potentially batting for a roster spot.