Burns (knee) is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Burns suffered a knee injury during Week 11's loss to the Browns. He kicked off this week with back-to-back limited practices but was unable to participate in any capacity Friday. If the 24-year-old is forced to miss any time, his absence will be a blow to Pittsburgh's special teams.