Steelers' Artie Burns: First career fumble recovery in win
Burns recorded three tackles (two solo) and a fumble recovery in Sunday's win over the Vikings.
The second-year defensive back matched his tackle totals from Week 1, and added his first career fumble recovery in the final minute of the game. In 18 career games, Burns now has four turnovers after recording three interceptions in his rookie season.
