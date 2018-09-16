Steelers' Artie Burns: Given green light for Week 2
Burns (toe) is active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Burns didn't appear on the Steelers' injury report until Friday, when he was listed as a limited participant in the team's final practice of the week due to the toe issue. The late setback resulted in him carrying a questionable designation into the weekend, but it looks like he'll be good to go after receiving treatment to address the matter.
