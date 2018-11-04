Steelers' Artie Burns: Good to go vs. Ravens
Burns (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Teresa Varley of Steelers.com reports.
Burns suffered a minor ankle injury during practice this week, but he'll be able to play through the issue Sunday. He's slated to start at cornerback across from Joe Haden, though Mike Hilton could see additional snaps if Burns were to suffer any sort of setback.
