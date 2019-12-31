Play

Burns was inactive for Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Ravens.

Burns has seen his playing time drastically reduced and his role shift from defense to special teams. After averaging 893 defensive snaps his first two years in the league he averaged just 187 the past two with a career low of 66 defensive snaps this season. With just eight tackles in 10 games Burns -- an unrestricted free agent -- may not return to Pittsburgh in 2020.

