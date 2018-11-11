Steelers' Artie Burns: Injuries continue to be an issue
Burns had one tackle (solo) in Thursday's 52-21 win over Carolina.
Groin, toe and ankle injuries have plagued Burns this season and, as a result, he played just 10 defensive snaps after two games in which he was limited to special teams. Meanwhile Coty Sensabaugh has seen a spike in playing time and is listed ahead of Burns on the depth chart. He faces Jacksonville in Week 11.
