Burns (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, per the NFL's official media site.

Burns logged 88 defensive snaps in the season opener against the Browns, and he'll be tasked with slowing down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Week 2. If he can't shake this injury by Sunday, Mike Hilton and Cameron Sutton will see additional snaps since Joe Haden (hamstring) has been deemed doubtful.