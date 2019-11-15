Steelers' Artie Burns: Leaves with knee injury
Burns exited Thursday's game against the Browns with a knee injury.
Burns appeared to suffer the injury while covering a punt before making his way to the locker room. The 24-year-old has played more than two defensive snaps in only one game this season, so the Pittsburgh defense is unlikely to be significantly impacted by his absence.
