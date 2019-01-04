Steelers' Artie Burns: Limited to special teams again
Burns failed to record a tackle during Sunday's 16-13 win over Cincinnati.
For a second straight week Burns was not on the field for any defensive snaps, only seeing action on special teams. He finishes up the 2018 season with 22 tackles and a forced fumble in 16 games. Although he has two years remaining on his current contract it seems Davis may have lost his starting defensive back job to Coty Sensabaugh.
More News
-
Steelers' Artie Burns: Injuries continue to be an issue•
-
Steelers' Artie Burns: Good to go vs. Ravens•
-
Steelers' Artie Burns: Listed as questionable•
-
Steelers' Artie Burns: Given green light for Week 2•
-
Steelers' Artie Burns: Injury further clarified•
-
Steelers' Artie Burns: Questionable for Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, sims
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Wild Card DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over Wild Card Weekend? We've got...
-
Fantasy Football Wild Card picks, ranks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Early 2019 Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
Playoff Challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg gives you rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays you...
-
Early look at our 2019 rankings
We're already looking ahead to 2019. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard give...