Burns failed to record a tackle during Sunday's 16-13 win over Cincinnati.

For a second straight week Burns was not on the field for any defensive snaps, only seeing action on special teams. He finishes up the 2018 season with 22 tackles and a forced fumble in 16 games. Although he has two years remaining on his current contract it seems Davis may have lost his starting defensive back job to Coty Sensabaugh.

More News
Our Latest Stories