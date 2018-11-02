Burns (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Burns was added to Friday's injury report after suffering an ankle injury in practice, and was listed as a limited participant. The starting right cornerback said that he "doesn't think it will impact" his availability, but Burns should nonetheless be considered questionable for Sunday's matchup against Baltimore.

