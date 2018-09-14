Burns (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

The Steelers are not listing the injury Burns is dealing with, but he was only able to practice in a limited role Friday. Given the lack of information regarding the situation his status is seemingly up in the air for Week 2. With Joe Haden (hamstring) already listed as doubtful for the contest, Cameron Sutton and Mike Hilton could be in for big workloads should Burns ultimately be unable to go.

