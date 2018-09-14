Steelers' Artie Burns: Questionable for Sunday
Burns (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
The Steelers are not listing the injury Burns is dealing with, but he was only able to practice in a limited role Friday. Given the lack of information regarding the situation his status is seemingly up in the air for Week 2. With Joe Haden (hamstring) already listed as doubtful for the contest, Cameron Sutton and Mike Hilton could be in for big workloads should Burns ultimately be unable to go.
More News
-
Steelers' Artie Burns: Records three tackles•
-
Steelers' Artie Burns: Tending to possible groin injury•
-
Steelers' Artie Burns: Cleared to play•
-
Steelers' Artie Burns: Dealing with hyperextended knee•
-
Steelers' Artie Burns: Suffers knee injury•
-
Steelers' Artie Burns: Leads team in passes defended•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 2.
-
Injury reaction: Mixon having surgery
With Joe Mixon set to undergo surgery on his knee, Fantasy owners will be left without one...
-
Week 2 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football Week 2 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
TNF roundup, plus the latest news
If you missed Thursday's game, Chris Towers is here to catch you up on everything you missed,...