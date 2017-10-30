Burns led Pittsburgh with nine tackles (eight solo) and a fumble recovery during Sunday's 20--15 victory over the Lions.

Burns entered the week with just 16 tackles this season, and had no sacks in 23 career games. His biggest play came late in the game, recovering a Golden Tate fumble after a 34-yard reception that had Detroit marching towards a potential go-ahead touchdown. The Steelers hope Burns doesn't cool off while on a bye before hosting the Colts in Week 10.