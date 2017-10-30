Steelers' Artie Burns: Records first career sack in win
Burns led Pittsburgh with nine tackles (eight solo) and a fumble recovery during Sunday's 20--15 victory over the Lions.
Burns entered the week with just 16 tackles this season, and had no sacks in 23 career games. His biggest play came late in the game, recovering a Golden Tate fumble after a 34-yard reception that had Detroit marching towards a potential go-ahead touchdown. The Steelers hope Burns doesn't cool off while on a bye before hosting the Colts in Week 10.
More News
-
Steelers' Artie Burns: First career fumble recovery in win•
-
Steelers' Artie Burns: Arrested Thursday night•
-
Steelers' Artie Burns: Recovers fumble in playoff win•
-
Steelers' Artie Burns: Three interceptions in rookie season•
-
Steelers' Artie Burns: Records interception in win•
-
Steelers' Artie Burns: First career interception against Ravens•
-
Early waiver wire: Add Collins, Anderson
A few select running backs and wide receivers will draw plenty of eyeballs off waivers heading...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...
-
Sunday Injury Report Update
Need to know who belongs in your lineup Sunday? We've got all the latest on injuries from around...