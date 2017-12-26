Steelers' Artie Burns: Records first interception of the season
Burns had two tackles (one solo) and an interception in Monday's 34-6 win at Houston.
The interception was his first this season, giving him four interceptions in 31 career games. He'll look to add to that total in Week 17 against Cleveland, which has thrown more interceptions than any other team this season.
