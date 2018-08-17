Steelers' Artie Burns: Records three tackles
Burns (groin) recorded four tackles (three solo) in Thursday's preseason game against the Packers.
Burns was battling a groin injury earlier in training camp but has now played in both of the Steelers preseason contests. The 23-year-old should continue with Pittsburgh's first-team defense as he remains healthy.
