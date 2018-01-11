Burns exited Wednesday's practice session with a knee injury and was officially labeled a limited participant, Around the NFL reports.

The scary part is Burns' injury was reportedly non-contact, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports the ligaments remain intact. What exactly this means for Sunday's divisional-round game against the Jaguars remains unclear, but Thursday and Friday's practice sessions should provide some clarity as to the 22-year-old' potential availability.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories