Steelers' Artie Burns: Suffers knee injury
Burns exited Wednesday's practice session with a knee injury and was officially labeled a limited participant, Around the NFL reports.
The scary part is Burns' injury was reportedly non-contact, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports the ligaments remain intact. What exactly this means for Sunday's divisional-round game against the Jaguars remains unclear, but Thursday and Friday's practice sessions should provide some clarity as to the 22-year-old' potential availability.
More News
-
Steelers' Artie Burns: Leads team in passes defended•
-
Steelers' Artie Burns: Records first interception of the season•
-
Steelers' Artie Burns: Records first career sack in win•
-
Steelers' Artie Burns: First career fumble recovery in win•
-
Steelers' Artie Burns: Arrested Thursday night•
-
Steelers' Artie Burns: Recovers fumble in playoff win•
-
Divisional round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the divisional...
-
SportsLine: Playoff rankings update
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Fantasy owners will be happy with Gruden
Once again, Jon Gruden is coaching the Raiders. If his second go-round with them is like his...
-
Playoff Challenge rankings update
Jamey Eisenberg updates the rankings for any Playoff Challenge leagues with the divisional...
-
Bears chief: What to expect with Nagy
The Bears have a new head coach, and Dave Richard dives into what that might mean for their...
-
Wild Card Weekend Fantasy recap
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from Wild Card Weekend when it comes to the...