Steelers' Artie Burns: Tending to possible groin injury
Burns left practice with a possible groin injury, Mark Kaboly of the Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
Head coach Mike Tomlin said Burns isn't dealing with anything significant, so we don't expect the cornerback to be sidelined for long. When healthy, the 2016 first-rounder should instantly slot back in with the first-team defense.
More News
-
Steelers' Artie Burns: Cleared to play•
-
Steelers' Artie Burns: Dealing with hyperextended knee•
-
Steelers' Artie Burns: Suffers knee injury•
-
Steelers' Artie Burns: Leads team in passes defended•
-
Steelers' Artie Burns: Records first interception of the season•
-
Steelers' Artie Burns: Records first career sack in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Rise of Dalvin Cook?
Kicking off Running Back Week with some sleepers and some excitement over Dalvin Cook.
-
Best fantasy football sleepers to target
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
RBs are back: A Fantasy blessing
The running back position is back, which is great for Fantasy owners. Jamey Eisenberg looks...
-
Running back Tiers 2.0
You don't have to wait until Draft Day to know when running backs will get taken. Plan ahead...
-
RB overview & draft strategies
League scoring will dictate the depth of quality running backs available on Draft Day, but...
-
Five big questions at RB
NFL camps are open, so the countdown is on for the Fantasy Football season. Our experts continue...